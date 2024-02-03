James Webb telescope releases new photos of stunning spiral galaxies

Michael Ressler, Project Scientist for the JWST Mid-Infrared Instrument, speaks in front of an image of the Carina Nebula, captured on the James Webb Space Telescope, during a news conference at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. | Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

The James Webb telescope’s X account recently released new photos of spiral galaxies that were added to an international project called the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS, or PHANGS, program and left some members of the scientific community awestruck.

Go on, give these a whirl.



Webb just released highly detailed images of 19 spiral galaxies! These observations add new near and mid-infrared puzzle pieces to the PHANGS program, a worldwide astronomy project: https://t.co/TBNbkzUJ7p pic.twitter.com/ioYKrQPW6W — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 29, 2024

What excites scientists the most is the detail captured in the James Webb telescope’s images.

As Janice Lee from the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore said, per the Webb Space Telescope website, “Webb’s new images are extraordinary. They’re mind-blowing even for researchers who have studied these same galaxies for decades. Bubbles and filaments are resolved down to the smallest scales ever observed, and tell a story about the star formation cycle.”

According to the BBC, the James Webb Telescope went into orbit two years ago, with sensitive instruments that can look farther and find older galaxies than Hubble could.

Related

The makings of a galaxy

Each photo from the telescope contains millions of stars. The James Webb telescope took these photos in infrared vision, creating the colorful images that were shared on X.

The stars have a blue hue, whereas gas and dust have a red hue, per CNN.

But scientists say what blew them away the most in the new images was the large bubble-like figures within the gas and dust.

Adam Leroy, a professor of Astronomy at Ohio State University, said, “These holes may have been created by one or more stars that exploded, carving out giant holes in the interstellar material,” per Webb Space Telescope.

To find the galaxies with black holes in the center, Webb Space Telescope said to look for the ones with pink and red coloring at the center.

What makes James Webb telescope photos unique?

With the help of new images, the PHANGS program was able to release a catalogue of about 100,000 star clusters, the biggest star catalogue to date, according to Webb Space Telescope.

Leroy said, “By precisely cataloging all types of stars, we can build a more reliable, holistic view of their life cycles.”

The program also provided images showing galaxies that were captured by both Hubble and Webb.

Head here to check out comparisons of these galaxies in optical light (via @NASAHubble) and infrared (Webb), as well as see the full-resolution imagery: https://t.co/oFpCOV64nx pic.twitter.com/ioxhdUVG6z — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 29, 2024

Top images from the James Webb telescope

Here are posts from the James Webb telescope’s official X account that highlight its other contributions to the scientific community.

The deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant galaxy

Here we see the light from stars and galaxies as it appeared billions of years ago. All of that time ended with us here together. If history led us here, we can’t wait to see what the future holds. More on this image: https://t.co/iZbvtMlTo1 pic.twitter.com/DSRMxuciyX — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 5, 2023

The Pillars of Creation

If this majestic landscape looks familiar, you may recognize the original. Here, @NASAHubble’s iconic view, taken in visible light, is on the left. Webb “sees” in infrared light invisible to our eyes, allowing it to pierce through the dust and reveal stars galore (right). pic.twitter.com/iZVXOhcuRH — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) October 19, 2022

A protostar reveals its secrets

Countdown to a new star ⏳



Hidden in the neck of this “hourglass” of light are the very beginnings of a new star — a protostar. The clouds of dust and gas within this region are only visible in infrared light, the wavelengths that Webb specializes in: https://t.co/DtazblATMW pic.twitter.com/aGEEBO9BB8 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 16, 2022

The arms of a spiral galaxy

In visible and ultraviolet light, @NASAHubble (left) shows dark regions of dust that separate the spiral arms. Webb (right) is able to peer through that dust in mid-infrared light, instead seeing patterns of gas that echo the arms’ shape. pic.twitter.com/aigQb59kaI — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 27, 2022

An updated image of Uranus

Seen here by Webb, ice giant Uranus is a dynamic world with rings, moons, storms, extreme seasons, and more. Webb’s sensitivity has even captured the close-in Zeta ring, faint, diffuse, and elusive. https://t.co/T85e7JHwrm pic.twitter.com/R38XPfx7uv — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 18, 2023