Jamesburg man found guilty of double murder before arson

A 24-year-old Jamesburg man was convicted of the 2019 stabbing deaths of his father and another man living in the house they all shared, and then setting the Sheridan Street house on fire to cover up the murders.

Jaree Kitchen was found guilty last week of the murder of his father, Clifford Kitchen Jr, and Gregory Fisher, both 53, following a two-week jury trial, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Kitchen also was convicted of aggravated arson, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of desecrating human remains and tampering with evidence in the Nov. 4, 2019 murders.

Kitchen is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 by Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Buck in Middlesex County.

During the trial Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutors Amber Gibbs and Caitlin Lavery presented evidence and testimony showing that Kitchen had recently returned to Jamesburg from Georgia to live with his father, but shortly after his arrival the father and son began having issues.

The scene in Jamesburg following a house fire in which two people apparently died

This erupted into a physical altercation that resulted in Kitchen fatally stabbing both his father and Fisher to death on Nov. 4, 2019.

Two days later on Nov. 6, 2019, in an effort to destroy and cover up the murders in the home, Kitchen set the home at 7 Sheridan St. on fire.

The investigation was led by Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Sgts. Deon McCall and Kevin Wilson, and Jamesburg Detective Sgt. Jason Muller and Detective Jim Dennis.

