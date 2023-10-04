Jameson Williams is ready to play for Lions after early end to gambling suspension
Jameson Williams is ready to play for Lions after early end to gambling suspension | Brad Galli has more
Jameson Williams is ready to play for Lions after early end to gambling suspension | Brad Galli has more
Avowed metal fan Blake Shelton would have loved this loud lady.
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
AI deepfakes are getting so good that a fraudulent MrBeast ad slipped past TikTok's ad moderation technology to end up on the platform. MrBeast (a 25-year-old named Jimmy Donaldson with more subscribers than any other individual on YouTube) got famous by creating increasingly absurd stunt videos in which he gives people free homes and cars with no strings attached (so long as they agree to be in his video). Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
We have all the best early Prime Day deals under $50 and even under $25, including faves from big brands like Crocs, Amazon, Lodge and more.
There are about 65 million Latinos in the US, and that is expected to reach 100 million in the next 20 to 25 years.
Amazon shoppers and editors can't stop raving about this insane deal. The post This high-end JBW men’s watch is a whopping 51% off before October Prime Day — just $229 appeared first on In The Know.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
24-year-old Claire Murashima has been sharing her nightshift vlogs for her TikTok audience and explaining how she keeps sane when she has to work from midnight to 8 a.m.
From her pink-tastic choices to those "tasteful" Santa outfits, "Mean Girls" costumer Mary Jane Fort explains what inspired her Y2K looks.
The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, less than three months after an earlier plea agreement he’d reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
Job Openings increased in August, raising questions about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as the central bank looks for further softening in the labor market.
Amazon's Prime Day event this month will take place on October 10 and 11, but the e-commerce giant has already kicked things off with a few early deals.
Sparx, a startup out to manage financial operations for enterprises, secured $3.1 million in seed capital to continue developing its free suite of automated products meant to save companies money on their recurring expenses. Childhood friends Ricky Pati and Niko Fotopoulos started the company after also working together at other early-stage companies. “Sparx is at its core a Truebill for businesses,” CEO Pati told TechCrunch.
No more excuses. The Celtics surrounded Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with two more All-Star-caliber players to form the league's most talented six-man front. What becomes of it is on them.
Open banking, in which traditional banks release their data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable the development of new financial services for their consumers, has been one of the most significant disruptions in global payments over the past decade. Less than five years ago, this innovation, in which businesses use APIs to access customers’ financial accounts and provide an array of integrated and embedded financial services, took on in Africa. In the latest development, South African fintech Stitch, which has built an “end-to-end payments solution designed to meet the complex and evolving payments needs for its enterprise clients,” is announcing some funding to become a market leader in this payments segment.
Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season after a string of incidents last season, including two in which he flashed a gun live on social media.