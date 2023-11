Nov. 3—The baling facility and recycling center in Jamestown will be closed on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, due to the Veterans Day holiday, according to the sanitation and solid waste department.

There will be no changes in garbage or recycling collection.

The Baling Facility will be open Saturday, Nov. 18.

For more information, contact the baling facility at 252-5223 and the recycling center at 320-9218.