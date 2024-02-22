Jamestown City Council to decide on establishing library committee

Feb. 21—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown City Council will consider whether to establish a committee to review an agreement with Stutsman County on providing joint library services.

The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously approved adding the issue to the City Council's agenda on Tuesday, Feb. 20, without recommendation on the committee.

The Stutsman County Commission unanimously approved establishing the committee at its meeting on Tuesday.

The committee would include five to seven members who are not elected officials. The committee could make recommendations to the city of Jamestown and Stutsman County on the terms of the memorandum of agreement.

The city of Jamestown and Stutsman County have provided joint library services under a memorandum of agreement after voters approved a measure to combine them in 2008. Both entities have extended the memorandum of agreement for one year in 2022, 2023 and this year. The current memorandum of agreement extends the date of notice either entity may use to withdraw to March 2025.

County Commission Chairman Mark Klose and Mayor Dwaine Heinrich had concerns about the way the committee members would be selected.

Heinrich said he wants more details about the committee and its role. He said he doesn't want a committee that studies the future of the library.

"I think the library board is supposed to develop those plans," he said.

Heinrich also wants more details on the selection process.

"How do we agree on those five to seven individuals? What's the mechanism," he asked.

Heinrich said he recalls making two suggestions at the Nov. 7 county commission meeting.

"One was that the county consider entering into a lease agreement with the city to operate the county library," he said. "The other was that there be an independent group such as this to look at the needs of the library, not the MOA (memorandum of agreement)."

Councilman David Steele said the committee should not include elected officials and should have direction on its purpose. He also said the committee's work needs to be independent.

Councilman David Schloegel said the James River Valley Library System Board of Directors is already discussing the future of the library system.

"As far as the MOA, I don't see necessarily a point of having five or seven people in a whole another committee," he said. "We don't even know where we would begin to find those people. If there is an issue with the MOA, that's something the city and the county can hash out one-on-one."

Heinrich said he doesn't want to shoot down an idea to visit with the county about the memorandum of agreement.

"I want to be as open and as good of a neighbor as we can be, but I think we probably need to have just a little bit more of discussion here on if it came from the county what their thoughts are here on what would be accomplished by this," he said, referring to establishing a committee for the purpose of reviewing the memorandum of agreement.

Heinrich said the memorandum of agreement lays out the county's and city's responsibilities.

At the county commission meeting, Klose asked how the committee members will be selected. He said some members of the committee need to be from rural Stutsman County.

Commissioner Jerry Bergquist said it will be up to the city and county to approve the members.

Jessica Alonge, Stutsman County auditor/chief operating officer, said the James River Valley Library System Board of Directors approves the budget for the library system each year and a committee wouldn't have much say in that. She said the committee would review the terms in the memorandum of agreement and ensure it complies with the North Dakota Century Code.

"Maybe there are other pieces that can be added or changed," she said.

In other business, the Finance and Legal Committee heard a presentation from Joe Rector, library system director, about the library board exploring the purchase of the Masonic Temple.

If the Masonic Temple is purchased, it would be used to expand Alfred Dickey Public Library. The library board plans to host a public informational meeting at the Masonic Temple on Saturday, April 13, to gauge interest in acquiring the building for the expansion.

Heinrich said he doesn't like the idea of creating a huge interest in the Masonic Temple before asking for the purchase cost of the building.

"We are creating the value by creating the interest and then we can't go back on that," he said.