Jamestown Fire Department responds to natural gas smell on Thursday

Dec. 29—The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of a natural gas smell at MGM Trailer Court No. 2 on Thursday, Dec. 28, said Kyle Sand, firefighter/driver.

The department was dispatched at 4:06 p.m., and three units and 16 firefighters responded.

Sand said upon arrival, JFD turned off the gas line coming into the meter. Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. arrived at the scene shortly after JFD, Sand said.

It's possible the issue was related to the recent ice storm, he said.

The department cleared the scene at 4:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.