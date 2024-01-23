Jamestown firefighters respond to report of smoke in apartment complex

Jan. 22—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke on Monday, Jan. 22, in the hallway at an apartment complex in northeast Jamestown, according to Fire Chief Jim Reuther.

Six units and 18 firefighters responded to 1510 11th Ave. NE at about 12:10 p.m. Monday.

Reuther said the cause of the smoke was from burnt food. He said firefighters extracted the smoke from the apartment complex.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on scene for about 25 minutes.

The Jamestown Rural Fire Department responded to a report of a dumpster fire at 1:55 a.m. Monday, according to Fire Chief Brian Paulson.

The fire was at 8147 36th St. SE. Two firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. They were at the scene for 15 minutes, Paulson said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and no injuries were reported, he said.