Jamestown issues 90 building permits in 2023

Jan. 27—JAMESTOWN — The city of Jamestown issued fewer building permits in 2023 when compared to 2022 but that trend could change this year, according to Tom Blackmore, zoning administrator.

The city's inspection department issued 90 building permits in 2023 with a total valuation of more than $24.4 million. In 2022, 97 building permits were issued for a total valuation of over $45.4 million.

"Overall, I think construction in the city of Jamestown was very productive in 2023 and did not see any major environmental setbacks causing large delays to the projects," Blackmore said in an email to The Jamestown Sun. "The overall valuation of 2023 projects seemed to be consistent with years where the city of Jamestown does not see a large-scale project such as in 2022 with the construction of the new Anne Carlsen Center facility."

The Anne Carlsen Center facility had a total valuation of about $31 million.

The largest projects in 2023 were the addition to Walmart at $3.3 million, the Les Schwab Tire Center at $2.6 million and the University of Jamestown's Nelson Family Bubble at $2.1 million.

For commercial projects in 2023, the city issued four building permits for additions, six for new buildings, 23 for remodels, four for storage and six other miscellaneous projects. Those commercial projects had a total valuation of more than $22.3 million.

Blackmore said new home construction was down within the city in 2023 with residential remodels and garage builds staying consistent with past years.

For residential projects in 2023, the city issued two building permits for additions, four for new buildings, six for storage and 11 for garages. Residential projects, including decks or patios, had a combined value of more than $1.9 million.

Blackmore said the federal government and state of North Dakota dedicated a "tremendous" amount of grant funding for infrastructure projects and other projects such as child care, affordable housing and destination development among others.

"We may see projects that are completed in the city of Jamestown as these funds are available," he said.

He said the city and the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. have been working together over the past few years to find ways to help stimulate growth in the residential sector.

The city and the JSDC both approved a housing program in 2023 for the development of residential lots within Jamestown city limits. The program allows the JSDC to provide up to 20% of the required 25% cost share for the city to bond infrastructure for the development of residential lots. The program provides loans to help developers develop infrastructure for residential lots within Jamestown city limits.

"Hopefully we will see the development of some currently vacant land into residential lots within the city in the near future, and soon after homes being built on those developed lots," Blackmore said.

He said the city partnered with Gate City Bank in 2023 on the Neighborhood Revitalization Program where the bank allocated $1 million for the program. The program is designed to revitalize mature neighborhoods by helping homeowners make repairs and upgrades at a low-interest rate.

Qualifying projects for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program range from patio additions and new garages to safety repairs like furnace replacements and accessibility adjustments. Funds may also be used to address code and structural corrections, energy improvements and general property upgrades.

Blackmore said from July 17 to Oct. 31, the city inspection department received more than $1.1 million in applications.

"I considered the Neighborhood Revitalization Program to be a success," he said. "It is my hope that the City of Jamestown and Gate City Bank can partner again in 2024 to continue the program."

Blackmore said lower interest rate projections are "great news" for property owners and the construction industry. He said lower interest rates make building a new commercial building or home, adding a garage or remodeling more affordable and can stimulate construction.

"If that trend continues, that should be positive for the industry," said Dave Hillerud, vice president, Hillerud Construction Inc. and chairman of the Jamestown Planning Commission.

Hillerud said it is better to contact a contractor sooner rather than later to work on projects with labor shortages and occasional material shortages.

"The sooner that you can get on somebody's list, the better off you are going to be," he said.

Hillerud said the material shortages are "sporadic."

"I think a lot of it has to do with their labor issues," he said. "The manufacturers are having trouble finding people too. Demand is up so they are trying to keep up, but they are short on manpower."

Blackmore said the city of Jamestown has set licensing requirements for different types of contractors by ordinance. For example, he said any person acting as a contractor on a project with a value over $500 would be required to be licensed as a building contractor with the city of Jamestown, including subcontractors.

He said plumbers, electricians and gas fitters are required to obtain their city of Jamestown master's license with their respective fields. He said nobody is allowed to install gas piping within the city of Jamestown without being a licensed gas fitter by the city.

Blackmore said anyone working within a right of way would be required to be licensed with the city either as an excavator or building contractor depending on the type of work that would be done.

"When a contractor is licensed with the City of Jamestown, property owners can be assured that the contractors also have their North Dakota State Contractors License, and are insured, and bonded," he said.

For a current list of all licensed contractors with the city of Jamestown, visit

http://tinyurl.com/4r8ybppr

.

Blackmore also said the proper planning is important for a successful building project.

"Please reach out to the City of Jamestown Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator or the City Planner early on in your planning process to ensure that your project will comply with the current Building Code requirements and the City of Jamestown zoning requirements.," he said.

The city of Jamestown zoning ordinance appendix C — zoning regulations can be found at

http://tinyurl.com/ycy9j26b

.