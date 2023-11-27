Jamestown man, 32, killed in Thanksgiving single-vehicle crash in Sonora

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sonora on Thanksgiving Day, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at about 9:55 a.m. near the intersection of Mono Way and SR-108, killing the vehicle’s driver, who was identified as 32-year-old Blake Rosa of Jamestown.

Rosa was traveling south on Mono Way when he entered its intersection with SR-108 going somewhere between 50 and 60 mph in a 2022 Toyota Rav4. He did so “without making any apparent attempt to slow or turn,” read a CHP release.

The T-shaped intersection allows for only left or right turns when traveling south on Mono. Rosa went straight through the intersection into an embankment, causing the Toyota to overturn up the hill where it came to a rest.

Rosa was pronounced dead at the scene. Drugs or alcohol have not yet been determined as a factor in the crash. Rosa was wearing his seat belt, said Officer Steve Machado.

Machado stressed that drivers should maintain a “high visual horizon” when driving and make sure to be cognizant of a roadway’s direction when driving.

No one else was injured in the crash.