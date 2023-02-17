Jamestown man accused of raping girl

Feb. 17—A Jamestown man has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor after a girl reported to school officials that he raped her.

Another girl introduced Cameron E. Stamper, 22, to the victim, who was at least 14 but younger than 16, according to charging information.

Stamper bought apple wine for the two girls and insisted that the victim drink to the point of intoxication, then raped her in his car, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday in Boone Superior Court II.

He raped her again the next morning in the home he shared with his girlfriend at the time, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Morganne Carpenter reported. The girl's friend said she witnessed Stamper's advances on the victim, Carpenter wrote in her report.

The rapes took place last summer, and the victim eventually told a school guidance counselor, who reported her claims to authorities, according to the affidavit.

Stamper is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct of a minor, one count of child solicitation, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Stamper was being held in the Boone County Jail at press time Thursday.

If you see something, make the call

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused should call Indiana's child abuse hotline at 1-800-800-5556. The hotline is the clearinghouse for child abuse reports but sends information directly and quickly to the appropriate Boone County law enforcement agency for investigation.