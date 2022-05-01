Jamestown man arrested after brief pursuit early Saturday

Apr. 30—A 33-year-old Jamestown man was arrested after a brief pursuit early Saturday, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Travis Goodroad was taken into custody on citations including driving under the influence and failure to halt, said police Lt. Robert Opp. He has since been released from the Stutsman County Correctional Center, according to the jail roster on the correctional center's website.

Opp said Goodroad was driving a vehicle when he was stopped for a traffic violation in northwest Jamestown at about 2:17 a.m. When the police officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off and a pursuit resulted for about 10 blocks, Opp said.

The vehicle went into a ditch at 4th Street Northwest near the Stutsman County Road Department. Opp was not hurt and was taken into custody without further incident, Opp said.