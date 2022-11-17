Jamestown man arrested for suspicion of sex crimes, police say

Nov. 17—JAMESTOWN — A 51-year-old Jamestown man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of sex crimes, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police with the Jamestown Police Department.

Zeferino Carlos Rangel was arrested on suspicion of committing felony offenses including patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and corruption or solicitation of a minor, Blinsky said. He is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center where he awaits formal charges.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, the Jamestown Police Department received information about a registered high-risk sex offender who was engaging in sexual acts with a minor, Blinsky said. He said the information that was provided to the department revealed the sexual acts have occurred several times over the past four to five months.

Blinsky said the investigation uncovered the following facts:

* The victim and offender know each other.

* The adult offender was giving items of value to the minor so the offender could engage in commercial sexual activity with the same minor.

* The adult offender was in possession of a firearm.

* The adult offender was engaging in sexual acts with a minor older that 15.

Jamestown Police officers located Rangel as a passenger in a vehicle traveling through Jamestown, Blinsky said. He said officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle near the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 281.

Rangel was taken into custody without incident. Two other individuals who were temporarily detained at the traffic stop were released, Blinsky said.

Blinsky said a firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized during a search of Rangel's residence.

The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, Stutsman County Drug Task Force and the North Dakota Parole and Probation office assisted the Jamestown Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, Blinsky said.