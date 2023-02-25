Jamestown man arrested on suspicion of vehicle break-ins, using stolen credit cards

Feb. 24—JAMESTOWN — A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle, stealing wallets and using a stolen credit card to make a purchase of more than $1,000 at a store in Jamestown, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police for the Jamestown Police Department.

Cory Douglas Lamont, Jamestown, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit which is a second or subsequent offense, a Class A felony, unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit over $1,000, a Class B felony, and attempted unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit, theft of lost or mislaid property/credit device, theft/take credit device and unlawful entry into a vehicle to commit a crime, Class C felonies, Blinsky said. Lamont is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center where he awaits formal charges.

The Jamestown Police Department received a report on Feb. 15 from a victim who lost his or her wallet or had it stolen from the individual's vehicle in the 600 block of First Avenue South in Jamestown, Blinsky said. He said the wallet went missing sometime on Feb. 13 and a credit card from the wallet was later used to attempt a purchase at a store in Jamestown.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, a second victim reported having a wallet stolen from the individual's vehicle on Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, in the 200 block of Business Loop West, Blinsky said. He said the wallet contained a credit card that was later used to make a purchase of more than $1,000 at a store in Jamestown.

During the investigation, it was determined that the purchase and attempted purchase were made at the same store by the same individual using the two stolen credit cards, Blinsky said. Based on video surveillance, Lamont was identified as the suspect by police, he said.

Blinsky said Lamont was located at a residence in Jamestown on Friday, Feb. 24, and taken into custody. He said some property that was purchased with a stolen credit card was also seized.

Blinsky said the investigation into these and other similar incidents are ongoing and more charges are possible.