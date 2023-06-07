Jamestown man charged with child exploitation

Jun. 7—A Jamestown man was arrested Friday on three charges of child exploitation and five counts of possession of child pornography.

An online messaging application, Kik, notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2022 of an exchange of child sexual abuse materials. The activity was linked to internet protocol, IP, addresses in Jamestown and Colfax, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The files showed a man engaged in intercourse with a young girl who cried throughout the video and another clip of a nude preschooler who was tied to a bed, according to the affidavit.

Indiana State Police assigned the tip to local law enforcement. Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard is part of the Boone County Internet Crimes Against Children, CASE, Task Force.

He used an email address, user name and other information provided by the app to find physical addresses associated with the IP addresses and learned that Travis J. Long, 25, lived in Jamestown and worked in Colfax, Beard reported.

Beard was still investigating Long in May, when he received a second tip that Long's Kik account was linked to another file depicting child sexual abuse, according to the affidavit. That video depicted a male engaged in intercourse with a child who was "a toddler, at most," Beard reported.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein granted a search warrant May 31 for electronic devices at Long's home, his person, and his vehicle. Officers from several agencies who work with CASE visited Long's home, confiscated his devices and interviewed and arrested him June 1.

Long admitted that he had viewed and shared child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit.

The case is still under investigation, as detectives examine his electronic devices, but on his phone, police initially found dozens of images depicting girls ages 3-10 being sexually abused, according to the affidavit.

Long bonded out of the Boone County Jail in Lebanon after an initial hearing Monday and is tentatively scheduled for a September trial.