Jamestown man charged with child solicitation

Mar. 3—A Jamestown man pleaded not guilty Friday to child solicitation and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

Jacob P. Foreman, 41, of Jamestown, was arrested Wednesday and was being held in the Boone County Jail in Lebanon.

He is accused of getting "naked and drunk," touching himself in the presence of a minor, talking to a minor about sex, and asking the minor to touch his nude body, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Boone Circuit Court.

The abuse took place over a period of years, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Morganne Carpenter reported.

If you see something, make the call

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused should call Indiana's child abuse hotline at 1-800-800-5556. The hotline is the clearinghouse for child abuse reports but sends information directly and quickly to the appropriate Boone County law enforcement agency for investigation.