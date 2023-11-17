Jamestown man found guilty of sex act

Nov. 17—A Jamestown man will serve probation after pleading guilty to performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

Jacob P. Foreman, 42, was arrested in March. He was accused of getting "naked and drunk," touching himself in the presence of a minor, talking to a minor about sex, and asking the minor to touch his nude body, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Boone Circuit Court.

The abuse took place over a period of years, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Morganne Carpenter reported.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein accepted his guilty plea to the level 6 felony and dismissed one charge of child solicitation, a level 5 felony.

Foreman also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, after a June arrest.

Schein sentenced him to a year in the Boone County Jail on the alcohol charge and two years on the sex charge. The sentences will run simultaneously and be served on probation. But Schein could send Foreman back to jail if he fails to meet the requirements of his probation agreement.

Foreman was credited for 108 days already served on the sex charge and nine days on the alcohol charge.

Adult help

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health lists sources of help for those concerned about their own sexual thoughts and behavior at https://www.stopitnow.org/help-guidance.

Child help

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or exploited should call Indiana's child abuse hotline 1-800-800-5556 to report it. The hotline is the clearinghouse for child abuse reports but immediately sends information directly the appropriate Boone County law enforcement agency for investigation.