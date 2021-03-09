Jamestown man held on arson, terrorizing charges

Keith Norman, The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

Mar. 9—A Jamestown man is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center facing charges of terrorizing and arson related to a fire near Ypsilanti Sunday.

Raymond Risser, 59, was taken into custody Sunday by the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office. The terrorizing charge is a Class C felony while the arson charge is a Class B felony. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

According to court documents, Risser is accused of threatening to set fire to the home of one individual and actually starting or maintaining a fire to destroy the property of another.

A police report accompanying the court documents said Risser's vehicle had been identified at the scene at the time of the fire.

An initial appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m., March 9, before Judge Cherie Clark in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

