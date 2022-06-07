Jamestown man indicted on murder charges in connection to Xenia bar shooting

A Jamestown man is facing a dozen charges in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Xenia bar last month.

A grand jury handed up a secret indictment of 12 counts against Brad Stewart, 32, on Friday, online court records show. The indictment became public Monday after Stewart was served a copy of the indictment.

Stewart was indicted on aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability, two counts of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and two counts of violation of ORC.

The charges against Stewart stem from the shooting death of Jacob S. Scoby, 30.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance outside of The Roundtable Bar on Home Avenue in Xenia in the early hours of May 26. Upon arrival, police found Scoby suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Scoby was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

News Center 7 previously reported that police named Stewart as the suspect in the shooting, but he was at large after it took place.

Stewart was located later that day by Greene County deputies, Greene County ACE Task Force and Xenia officers. After a brief chase he was stopped in a car and taken into custody in the 2500 block of Wilberforce Clifton Road.

Stewart is currently booked in the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.

Online court records show that the state filed a motion to deny bail Tuesday.

Stewart is scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday afternoon, according to online court records.



