Jamestown man sentenced for assaulting chief of police

Dec. 29—JAMESTOWN — A man who led police on a short pursuit and assaulted the chief of police in August has been sentenced in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Jeremiah Jack Mihulka, 42 or 43, Jamestown, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to simple assault, a Class C felony, preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, Class A misdemeanors, reckless driving and unlawful use of license plate or tab, Class B misdemeanors.

On Aug. 16, Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police, attempted to stop Mihulka, who was driving recklessly on 10th Street Southeast in Jamestown. Mihulka fled, and a five-block pursuit began. Edinger attempted to arrest Mihulka, who resisted, and three unidentified members of the public assisted the chief of police in taking Mihulka into custody.

Edinger received minor injuries.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Mihulka to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 10 days served. LeFevre placed Mihulka on 18 months supervised probation. Mihulka was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.