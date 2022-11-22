Jamestown man sentenced for involvement in hit-and-run fatal crash

Nov. 21—VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A 26-year-old Jamestown man was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 17, in Southeast District Court in Barnes County for his involvement in a hit-and-run rear-end crash that killed a Hazen, North Dakota, woman on Interstate 94 in July, according to court documents.

Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three charges of duty in accident involving death or injury. One charge was a Class B felony, another was a Class C felony and the last was a Class A misdemeanor.

Judge James Hovey sentenced Staloch to 10 years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with seven years suspended and credit for two days served. Hovey placed Staloch on three years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee and a $5,000 fine.

Staloch was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in July that resulted in the death of Christina Anderson, 42, and injured Kimberly Bennett, 46, Hazen, and a 14-year-old female passenger from Hazen.

Staloch was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra when he rear-ended a flatbed car trailer towed by a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 in the westbound lane of I-94 near Oriska, North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Dodge and the trailer entered the median and rolled.

Staloch fled the crash scene, and law enforcement identified the GMC that Staloch was driving from evidence in the crash.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.