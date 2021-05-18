Jamestown Police Department arrests man on assault charges
May 17—The Jamestown Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a May 2 aggravated assault, according to Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of the department.
Timothy Ost, 47, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street Southeast in Jamestown on May 15 after an anonymous tip from the public. Ost is being held on a previous warrant for contempt of court for failure to pay child support, criminal mischief and violating a protection order. Charges of aggravated assault and burglary are pending from the May 2 incident.
In that incident, Ost is accused of breaking into a trailer and stabbing a 47-year-old man. That person was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
At the time of the incident, the Jamestown Police Department requested the assistance of the public in locating Ost.
Ost is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on $1,400 bond.