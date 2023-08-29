UPDATE: Jamestown Police Department finds Fargo man

Aug. 29—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Police Department has located the 37-year-old Fargo man, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police.

Williamson was found in Jamestown on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and put in contact with his family, Blinsky said.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter," he said.

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old Fargo man, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police.

Eric Lee Williamson was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 27, in Jamestown.

Williamson lives in Fargo but traveled to Jamestown to attend some family functions, Blinsky said. Williamson was supposed to attend another family function on Monday, Aug. 28, but did not show up.

He was last seen driving a green 1950 Chrysler Windsor with North Dakota pioneer plates A55326.

If anyone has information regarding Williamson's whereabouts, contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-1000.