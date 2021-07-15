Jamestown Police Department investigates multiple crimes

Jul. 15—The Jamestown Police Department is investigating several incidents that have occurred in the last 24 hours in the community.

At 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, the JPD responded to a report of a vehicle striking an unattended vehicle in southwest Jamestown. The driver of the vehicle fell getting out of the vehicle causing a head injury. Police investigating the incident located Anthony Lee Felts, 36, Jamestown, who was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, care required, no vehicle insurance and driving without a valid operators license.

At 2:29 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, officers received a report of a female driver who had driven off the roadway into a ditch in northwest Jamestown. Officers located Breona Amber Oretta, 36, Jamestown, and arrested her on suspicion of being in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, driving on a revoked license and care required. Formal charges are pending against Oretta.

At 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, officers were called to the My Place Hotel to investigate a report of a man sleeping in a bathroom of the hotel. The man was identified at Monty Owen Yellowbird, Jr, 37, no current address.

While speaking with Yellowbird, officers were notified he was wanted on a warrant from another jurisdiction. During an attempt to arrest Yellowbird he refused to comply with commands and began fighting with officers. A JPD officer was struck in the face with an elbow causing injury. A taser was used to control Yellowbird.

Yellowbird has been charged with assault on a peace officer, preventing arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Yellowbird is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center pending formal charges. The incident remains under investigation.

At 6:19 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, officers responded to a report of a naked male who had assaulted another person using a scissors in northeast Jamestown. During the investigation, officers determined the suspect had injured the complainant while threatening more serious bodily injury.

About 15 minutes later, officers received a report an individual passed out in another building in the northeast. Officers determined the male was the suspect in the original assault. Tommy James Vondal, 41, Fargo, was taken into custody and is held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center pending formal charges. The incident remains under investigation.

At 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, officers responded to a report of a female knocking on doors and acting suspiciously in southwest Jamestown. It was also determined the woman was wanted on a warrant from outside the jurisdiction and was driving with a suspended license.

Officers located the woman driving a 2016 Jeep Compass which she refused to stop for the officers. A pursuit followed with the woman driving through several residential streets before entering Interstate 94 traveling west. The driver was identified as Stacey Danielle Corbell-Hicks, 38, Jamestown.

A Stutsman County Sheriff's Deputy deployed a tire deflating device that flattened all four tires on the vehicle at about mile marker 251 on Interstate 94. Corbell-Hicks refused to exit the vehicle and pepper spray was used to take her into custody.

Corbell-Hicks is charged with suspicion of driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, an arrest warrant, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, preventing arrest, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. She is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center pending formal charges.

at 10:26 a.m. on July 14, the JPD assisted the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol in stopping a vehicle reported stolen in southeast Jamestown. The vehicle, reported stolen in Fargo, was stopped near exit 260 on Interstate 94. The incident remains under investigation with one male suspect taken into custody.