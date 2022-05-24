Jamestown police investigating report of home invasion

May 23—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Police Department investigated a report of a home invasion early Monday, said Maj. Justin Blinksy, assistant chief of police.

Blinksy said at 4:17 a.m., the Jamestown Police Department received a report of a male carrying a shovel and trying to break into a residence at Northland Estates in northeast Jamestown. Officers responded and attempted to locate the male in the area.

At 4:28 a.m., while investigating the first report, police were dispatched to a different residence just to the south of Northland Estates, along 19th Street Northeast. Blinsky said the 911 caller was a frantic homeowner who reported a male had just forcefully broken into the residence. The homeowner knew the male, who accosted and pushed the homeowner to the ground.

Officers arrived to investigate the incident, and Blinksy said the suspect fled from officers, went into a bedroom in the same residence and barricaded himself inside. Officers negotiated with the male for about 90 minutes to try and get him to peacefully surrender. The suspect refused to surrender or comply with officers' commands, Blinsky said.

At 5:53 a.m., officers used breaching equipment to safely enter the bedroom. The suspect was removed from the residence and transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical treatment and psychological evaluation.

A shovel was seized at the residence.

This incident remains under investigation, Blinsky said. Reports will be forwarded to the Stutsman County State's Attorney's Office to pursue multiple formal charges related to this incident.