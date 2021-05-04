Jamestown Police seek information in stabbing incident
May 4—The Jamestown Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a person of interest in an aggravated assault, according to Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of the Jamestown Police Department.
Blinsky said officers were called to 122 Sunnyside Trailer Court at 7:36 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault. Officers found a 47-year-old male asleep with a stab wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported by Jamestown Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
The investigation into this incident has determined the assailant and victim know each other. The investigation also indicates the assailant specifically targeted the victim and no current danger exists to the community.
The Jamestown Police Department is seeking Timothy Allen Ost, 43, Jamestown who is described as a person of interest in the case.
Ost is a white male, approximately 5'09" tall, weighing 170 lbs, and has grayish-brown hair. Ost was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans and riding a black bicycle. Anyone with information regarding Ost's whereabouts or information related to this incident is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 252-1000.