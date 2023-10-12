Jamestown Public Schools investigating allegation of administrator using racially insensitive term

Oct. 11—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Public School District is investigating a video and an allegation that claims a member of its administration directly restated a racially insensitive term in the context of investigating racially insensitive social media posts from a student, Superintendent Rob Lech said in a statement.

"We take allegations such as this very seriously and it is under investigation," he said.

Lech said a determination of the investigation has not been made.

"If the allegation is substantiated, it will be addressed appropriately," he said. "Regardless of intent, the Jamestown Public School District does not support, and cannot tolerate, the use of any discriminatory language."

It is unclear what social media posts a student made.

Valley News Live reported that it received a video from a viewer of someone using a racially insensitive term several times. Valley News Live reported that the viewer claimed the person speaking in the video is a member of the Jamestown Public School District's administration.

Earlier this year, the Jamestown Public School District investigated concerns that Jamestown administration or staff failed to take appropriate action during a game on Jan. 31 when racial taunts and actions were made to two minority basketball players from Bismarck High School. In March, the investigation into the incident determined that an administrator supervising the event did not act on a particular issue because the official thought it was not racially motivated and there was a general failure to adequately supervise fan conduct during the game. The administrator was not identified.

The investigation also found that a small number of Jamestown student fans engaged in varying levels of inappropriate conduct that were offensive, discriminatory and racially or culturally insensitive.