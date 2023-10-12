Jamestown Rural Fire Department extinguishes tractor fire near Montpelier

Oct. 11—MONTPELIER, N.D. — The Jamestown Rural Fire Department extinguished a tractor fire on Tuesday, Oct. 10, near Montpelier, according to Brian Paulson, rural fire chief.

Six units and 20 firefighters responded to a report of a tractor on fire near the intersection at 91st Avenue and 48th Street Southeast shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire when they arrived on scene, Paulson said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on scene for about 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.