Jamestown Rural Fire Department extinguishes slough fire Saturday

Dec. 3—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Rural Fire Department extinguished a fire at a slough on Saturday, according to Fire Chief Brian Paulson.

The fire was reported at 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 85th Avenue and 38th Street Southeast. Three trucks and six firefighters responded and upon arrival found a slough burning unattended, Paulson said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and were at the location for about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, he said.