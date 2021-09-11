Jamestown & South Park pick up Friday Night wins
The Red Raiders survived a comeback while the Sparks dominated on the road.
The Red Raiders survived a comeback while the Sparks dominated on the road.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
Are we really looking at potential head coaching candidates a week into the season?
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
Marc Gasol's time with the Los Angeles Lakers is officially over.
Trey Lance wasn't on the #49ers Week 1 injury report which indicates he'll be good to go for the season opener. It wasn't all good news though.
Is there a chance Penn State could be on upset alert in Week 2? If so, here's how Ball State will do it.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
The Buccaneers ran 64 plays Thursday night. The Cowboys gave their five linebackers 131 snaps, but they weren’t evenly distributed. Rookie Micah Parsons was on the field for 51 snaps, and free agent signee Keanu Neal played 50. That didn’t leave many snaps for anyone else, with Parsons and Neal serving as the primary nickel [more]
We have to admit, this is pretty sharp!
Two players beat out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as NBA.com's best player in the league.
The Cowboys’ inability to run Ezekiel Elliott against the Bucs had Dak Prescott throwing pass after pass after pass after ...
North Carolina Department of Commerce received notice of the closure this week, records show.
Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is feeling the love from his linemen.
Why was Cam Newton cut from the Patriots? The QB opened about his Foxboro exit in a candid YouTube video with his dad Cecil as part of his "Funky Friday" podcast.
Clowney returns to practice while two players are ruled out, Clowney and others listed as questionable, for Sunday's big matchup with the Chiefs:
Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein didn't cost Dallas its game against the Buccaneers. But Jerry Jones says team paid price for not having Zuerlein in camp.
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley weighed in on Ben Simmons' situation.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 1. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
There was plenty to take away from the first game of the NFL season for Washington fans.