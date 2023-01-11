Jamestown woman arrested after leading law enforcement on pursuit, police say

Jan. 10—JAMESTOWN — A 32-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, after leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot pursuit in southeast Jamestown, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of the Jamestown Police Department

Ashley Nicole Maragos, 32, Jamestown, was arrested on suspicion of driving while license was suspended, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle and failure to halt, Blinsky said. She was transported to the Stutsman County Correctional Center where she awaits formal charges.

Blinsky said a Jamestown Police officer observed Maragos driving a U-Haul truck shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday around the 800 block of 9th Street Southeast. The officer recognized Maragos and confirmed her driver's license was suspended, he said.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and Maragos accelerated the U-Haul truck in an attempt to flee from the officer, he said. Maragos continued before coming to a stop in the 900 block of 12th Avenue Southeast where she jumped out of the U-Haul truck and fled on foot from pursuing officers.

Additional officers from the Jamestown Police Department and other assisting agencies responded and set up a perimeter. Blinsky said information obtained from witnesses and footprints led officers to a residence in the 900 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

Officers got permission and conducted a search of the residence. Maragos was located hiding in a basement closet of the home and taken into custody without further incident, Blinsky said.

The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office and North Dakota Highway patrol assisted the Jamestown Police Department.