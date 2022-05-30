Jamestown woman arrested for terrorizing

May 29—JAMESTOWN — A 60-year-old Jamestown woman was arrested for terrorizing on Friday, May 27, according to Lt. Robert Opp of the Jamestown Police Department.

Linda Schilling was arrested after the incident, Opp said in a news release issued Sunday, May 29.

At 5:30 p.m. May 27, police received a report from a male in northwest Jamestown that he and a female friend were arguing. The female produced a handgun and pointed it at the male, and the male ran inside his apartment and called police.

A short time later Schilling was located in southeast Jamestown and placed under arrest for terrorizing. At the time of arrest, a handgun was located in her purse, Opp said.