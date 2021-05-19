Jamestown woman arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault charge

May 19—An argument between two Jamestown women became violent Tuesday night resulting in the arrest of one on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to Sgt. Robert Schlenvogt of the Jamestown Police Department.

"Two females, friends not roommates, got into an argument that became physical," he said. "One lost consciousness."

Schlenvogt declined to identify the participants of the altercation or release any other information, saying the incident is still under investigation by the Jamestown Police Department.

The victim is described as 27 years of age while the suspect is 21. Both are residents of Jamestown.