Jamestown woman who escaped injury in vehicle crash with train identified

Dec. 14—SPIRITWOOD, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a 19-year-old Jamestown woman who escaped injury in a

vehicle crash with a train

on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Bria Nieswaag was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion southbound on 92nd Avenue Southeast about 1 1/2 miles west of Spiritwood, the patrol said. A BNSF Railway train was westbound on the rail line.

Nieswaag failed to yield to the right of way and crossed the railroad tracks, the patrol said. The train struck the rear driver side of the Fusion, causing it to spin out and come to rest on the south side of the railroad tracks.

Nieswaag, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured and cited for failure to yield to right of way.

The patrol is investigating the crash.