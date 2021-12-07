Jamestown woman gets prison for gun incident at bar

Dec. 7—A Jamestown woman will serve time in state prison for shooting herself in the leg during a struggle with other patrons over a gun at a Conneautville-area bar earlier this year.

Samantha Jo Wertz has been sentenced by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to a total of one year and nine months to three and one-half years in state prison followed by three years of probation.

Wertz, 31, of 378 Wise Road, was sentenced on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and simple assault for the March 14 incident at Fatboy's Saloon in Summerhill Township.

Pennsylvania State Police initially charged Wertz with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license. The aggravated assault charge was lowered to simple assault at her preliminary hearing May 14.

Wertz pleaded guilty to the firearms and simple assault charges in county court in September in a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

Wertz created a disturbance in the tavern around 7:45 p.m. March 14 and was asked to leave by a tavern employee, but didn't, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

When the employee attempted to make her leave, Wertz shoved a table at the employee which the person shoved back, the affidavit said. Wertz then pulled a pistol out of a vest pocket and pointed it at the employee at less than 2 feet away, the affidavit said.

The employee told police that Wertz had a finger on the pistol's trigger and told the employee "Get the (expletive) out of my face," the affidavit said. The worker then went back to the tavern's kitchen for safety.

Other patrons took Wertz to the ground and she shot herself in the leg during the struggle. Security footage from the tavern shows events as described by the employee, the affidavit said.

Wertz also was sentenced to serve six months to two years on the simple assault charge with both jail sentences served at the same time.

She was ordered to pay $200 in fines and court costs.

Stevens gave Wertz 227 days of pre-sentence jail credit and her probation could end after two years provided all fines and court costs are paid.

Sentencing Monday was held in county court via video conference as Wertz is being held in the Mercer County Jail in Mercer. She is awaiting a hearing in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas on alleged probation violations on a simple assault, theft and disorderly conduct case in that county from 2018.

