Jamey Johnson joins Ricky Skaggs to perform 'Near The Cross'

Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised on Saturday to be more empathetic if he wins re-election, as his government continues to trail the opposition Labor Party a week before a general election. Australians go to the voting booths on May 21, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor, ending nine years of conservative government. Morrison, whose standing with voters has plunged since mid-2020, acknowledged on Friday being a "bulldozer" but said he would change after the election.