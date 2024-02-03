Jamey and Misty Noel charged with theft and tax evasion, court appearance scheduled

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and his wife Misty will appear in court Monday after they were both charged on five counts of theft and tax evasion Wednesday.

Investigators with the Indiana State Police allege that from 2018-2022, the couple had failed to report a total of $3.4 million in credit card expenses on the tax forms of a nonprofit fire department Jamey Noel ran. The expenses include clothing and jewelry purchases, as well as payments on personal taxes, phone bills and household utilities, among other things, according to court records.

A court hearing will take place at the Clark County Judicial Center in Jeffersonville at 3 p.m. Monday.

Prior to Wednesday, Misty Noel had not been charged during the criminal investigation of her husband, which began in June. She turned herself into police Thursday, according to a report from WAVE-TV.

The state appointed a special judge for Misty Noel's case, according to court documents. The judge, Larry Medlock, also presides over the case of Jamey Noel.

Misty Noel's was taken into custody two weeks after special prosecutor Richard Hertel said in a hearing that the state was prepared to charge her. At the time, Hertel did not specify what the charges would be.

Jamey Noel now faces 10 additional charges after he was charged with 15 felonies in November in connection with various allegations. Investigators allege Noel hired county employees to do work for his personal interests, used a business credit card for private purposes and falsified documents to help an officer receive unauthorized pension funds, among other charges.

