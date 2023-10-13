Jamie Benbow: Three men jailed for life over stabbing

Three men have been jailed for life for murdering a dad in his home.

Jamie Benbow, 29, was stabbed to death at Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, on 21 October.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was a premeditated attack to "rob him of drugs and money".

Calvin McLeod, 38, Jerome Christie, 27, and Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, were found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court in June and sentenced at the same court earlier.

Christie, of Chrysanthemum Court in Swadlincote, and Hutchinson, of Cromwell Lane in Bartley Green, were both given minimum 28-year terms. McLeod, of Wheatley Avenue in Oldbury, was given 26.

Georgina Davies, of the CPS, said: "These men carried out a premeditated and vicious attack on Mr Benbow in his home when he was alone at night with the intent to cause really serious harm and to rob him of drugs and money.

"Their actions were cowardly and callous beyond comprehension. They outnumbered him and he suffered considerably for some time as evidenced by the defensive injuries on him.

"There can never be an excuse for such a heartless display of violence and disregard for human life."

Mr Benbow was previously described by his family as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and, most importantly, dad".

