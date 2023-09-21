Jamie Bulger’s killer will ‘undoubtedly re-offend’, warns toddler’s mother

Jon Venables, pictured, was just 10-years-old when he murdered Jamie Bulger - PA

Child killer Jon Venables will “undoubtedly re-offend” if he is granted parole, Jamie Bulger’s mother has warned.

Denise Fergus said she is in a “state of shock” after it was revealed that the Parole Board had granted one of her son’s murderers a two-day hearing.

Venables has previously been released from prison on two occasions but was sent back both times after being found in possession of indecent images of children.

Kym Morris, chairman of the James Bulger Memorial Trust, said: “Denise Fergus remains deeply concerned about the potential release of Jon Venables, whom she considers to be one of the biggest dangers to our country.

“She firmly believes that if he is released, he will undoubtedly offend again.

“The recent news regarding his parole has left her in a state of shock. The thought of him being allowed back into our communities is undeniably alarming.

“Denise would like to express her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown their support for her and her family during this difficult time. Your unwavering support is greatly appreciated.”

James Bulger's mutilated body was found on a railway line in 1993

Alex Chalk, the justice secretary, told Sky’s Politics Hub With Sophy Ridge, he would do “everything he could to ensure justice is done”.

He said: “This is an appalling case. It’s one that is seared on the memory of a nation and frankly on all of us.

“There is a process which means I can make presentations based upon the information that comes to me. I have to act properly.

“But I will do everything I properly can to ensure that justice is done in a way that British people would understand.”

Venables and Robert Thompson, both now 41, were just 10-years-old when they abducted Jamie Bulger from the New Strand Shopping Centre, in Bootle, in 1993.

The two-year-old’s mutilated body was found two days later on a railway line two-and-a-half miles away in Walton, Liverpool.

Described by the trial judge as “wicked”, he said they had committed a crime of “unparalleled evil and barbarity”.

They were both sentenced to be held in detention for a minimum of eight years or until they were not deemed to be a danger to the public.

Victim impact statements from James Bulger's mother Denise, pictured, and his father Ralph Bulger, will be read out at the parole hearing

Venables was released in 2001 and provided with a new identity, but in 2010 he was returned to prison after being given a two-year sentence for downloading child abuse images.

He was granted parole in 2013 and, at huge cost to the taxpayer, was provided with a second new identity.

In 2017, he was again returned to prison for possession of child abuse images.

In February 2018, he admitted being in possession of more than 1,000 pictures of children being abused and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

In 2020, the Parole Board was asked to review his case when he became eligible, but the panel decided he should not be released.

He will now face another two-day hearing on November 14 and 15.

At the parole hearing, victim impact statements from Bulger’s mother and his father Ralph Bulger will be read out.

