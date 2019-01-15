Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, weighs in on shutdown fears, recession predictions

When the next recession strikes, it won't be as bad as the last one, J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon predicted Tuesday.

"You will have a recession. It just won't be like you had the last time in ... affecting the banking system," he said in a call Tuesday with analysts after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings.

The chief executive said the larger banks have been more prudent when approving new loans. It's the newer, non-bank lenders - dubbed shadow banks - that could have problems during a recession, he predicted.

"Someone's going to get hurt," he said. "The issue there for the marketplace is going to be, we have a recession, the lender will not be there. So a lot of these borrowers will be stranded."

Dimon didn't forecast when he expected a downturn to occur. The company's chief financial officer, Marianne Lake, said despite some softness recently in manufacturing and capital expenditures, "the outlook for growth in the economy is still strong," especially among consumers.

"It's good," Dimon agreed.

Government shutdown concerns

Dimon also weighed in on the partial government shutdown in an earlier call with the media. He repeated recent estimates by some economists that the government shutdown could sap all growth from the world’s biggest economy.

“Someone estimated that if it goes on for the whole quarter, it can reduce growth to zero,” Dimon said. “We just have to deal with that. It’s more of a political issue than anything else.”

His figures aren't off, says Dean Baker, a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, D.C.

Furloughed workers make up about 0.5 percent of the total U.S. workforce and contribute roughly about the same to the economy, he says. That means growth has dropped 0.5 percentage point in the first quarter from the fourth, or 2 percent on an annualized basis — the same level that many economists project for this year.

"So, if it lasts the whole quarter, zero growth is very plausible," Baker wrote in an email to USA TODAY.

Dimon's comments on the shutdown come on the same day that Delta Air Lines' CEO said the airline is losing about $25 million in business because of the shutdown. Ed Bastian told CNBC that fewer government employees and contractors are traveling, resulting in the decline.

