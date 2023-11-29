Jamie Dimon: Democrats should help Haley to get a choice ‘better than Trump’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Democrats should help former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) in her race for the GOP presidential nomination Wednesday, as a way of asserting their opposition to former President Trump.

“Even if you’re [a] very liberal Democrat, I urge you, you know, help Nikki Haley too,” Dimon said in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit.

“You know, get a choice, on the Republican side, that might be better than Trump,” he added.

A few weeks ago, Haley said she spoke with Dimon about the national debt level, and found common ground with him, and with billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, about finding ways to bring it down.

“These are men that see what’s happening. They see that in a couple years, our interest expenses are going to be higher than our national defense budget. They see what’s in the future,” Haley said on CNBC.

“Social Security goes bankrupt in 10 years. Medicare goes bankrupt in eight. Anyone that says they’re not going to take on entitlement reform means they’re going to go in and be president and leave the country bankrupt,” she added.

Dimon didn’t entirely snub Trump on Wednesday, however. When Sorkin asked if the CEO was opposed to Trump’s candidacy, Dimon said he “would never say that… ‘cause he might be the president.”

“I have to deal with that, too,” Dimon noted.

