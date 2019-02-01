Jamie Dimon: ‘I Have No Problem Paying Higher Taxes’, If They’re Used Wisely

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has declared that he does not mind paying higher taxes as long as they are used where they are “most effective”.

His comment comes as something of a bolt from the blue in the midst of a polarizing debate on whether the highest-earning Americans should be required to pay a top marginal tax rate of 70 percent as proposed by a number of prominent House Democrats.

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Dimon said: