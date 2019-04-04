Jamie Dimon Says He Didn't Seriously Consider Running for President

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he’s not considering a run for U.S. president, and said a report that he had given serious thought to a campaign was misleading.

“I tell people, I thought that I should think about it,” Dimon said Thursday, drawing laughs from the audience at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York. “I never did any work or any polling or any of that. I did think about it and decided not to.”

CNBC reported earlier in the day that Dimon spent much of 2018 mulling a possible run for president.

“I didn’t do any real work. If I was going to really think about it, I would have spoken to 50 people. I would have done my homework, which I didn’t do any of that,” Dimon said. “So it was blown out of proportion.”

