Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sally Bakewell and Steve Dickson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamie Dimon
    Jamie Dimon
    American banking executive

(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said at a conference sponsored by AllianceBernstein Holdings Wednesday. “We don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy. You better brace yourself.”

Dimon said at JPMorgan’s investor day in May that there were “storm clouds” looming over the US economy, but he said he’s since updated that forecast given the challenges faced by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to rein in inflation. “Right now it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine, everyone thinks the Fed can handle it,” Dimon said.

Shares of the company dropped 1.8% to $129.81 at 11:21 a.m. in New York after Dimon’s remarks on the economy, extending this year’s decline to 18%.

JPMorgan economists last month lowered their growth outlook for the second half of 2022 to a 2.4% rate from 3%, for the first half of 2023 to 1.5% from 2.1% and for the second half of 2023 to 1% from 1.4%. They cited falling stock prices, higher mortgage rates and a stronger dollar relative to trading partners.

Dimon said Wednesday that JPMorgan is preparing for that turbulence by being conservative with its balance sheet.

“I kind of want to shed non-operating deposits again, which we can do in size, to protect ourselves so we can serve clients in bad times,” he said. “That’s the environment we’re dealing with.”

Still, he cited the strength of the consumer, rising wages and plentiful jobs as the “bright clouds” in the economy.

Earlier Wednesday, Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said he expects the pace of loan growth at the company to moderate after rising in the first quarter.

(Updates with Wells Fargo in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dimon calls for quantitative tightening to tackle 'unprecedented' situation

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. bank CEOs on Wednesday flagged the growing risks to the economy from rising inflation, which is slowing consumer spending and threatens the push the world's biggest economy into a recession unless the Federal Reserve acts more forcefully. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co told a banking conference the current situation is unprecedented. Major central banks, already plotting interest rate hikes in a fight against inflation, are also preparing a common pullback from key financial markets in a first-ever round of global quantitative tightening expected to restrict credit and add stress to an already-slowing world economy.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • Dudley Plays Down Suggestion of September Fed Rate-Hike Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Former New York Fed President William Dudley said the US central bank will keep raising interest rates to curb high inflation, dismissing speculation that it will hold fire in September.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provid

  • Citi Says Triple-Digit Oil Should Be Near $70 as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for oil and refined products is falling as the economy starts bracing for a recession, said Ed Morse, Citigroup Inc.’s global head of commodity research.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borrow

  • Russia in "failure to pay" credit event, investor committee says

    A panel of investors on Wednesday determined Russia had triggered a credit event after it failed to pay nearly $1.9 million in interest on a sovereign bond, taking the nation a step closer to its first major external debt default in over a century. The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said on its website that the committee voted 'yes' to a question to determine whether a "Failure to Pay Credit Event" occurred with respect to Russia. Russia's international 2022 bond matured on April 4 and payment of principal and interest due at maturity was not made until May 2.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Nvidia Is Named a Top Semi Stock at BofA. Here’s What It Likes About the Stock.

    Nvidia, as well as fellow semiconductor businesses Marvell and AMD, all can greatly benefit from continued growth in cloud computing, says BofA analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsGazprom PJSC

  • Why SPACs are warning they could go bust

    University of Buffalo Professor Michael Dambra joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPAC deals with Forbes and SeatGeek are being terminated, the outlook for SPACs, and protections for investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after data impresses, Dimon warns

    U.S stocks rose early Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

  • ‘Unicorn’ deer with rare coloring spotted in Georgia

    The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division has received several reports of piebald fawn and deer over the past few weeks.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Surviving SoCal's unprecedented water restrictions: A simple, no-nonsense guide

    Here are 10 things to consider as the new restrictions — most notably limiting outdoor watering to one or two days a week — set in.

  • Housing expert: Buyers need $30,000 more in income to afford a home today

    The median existing-home price rose to $391,200 in April, up from $340,700 in April 2021.

  • HP stock rises on Q2 earnings beat, upbeat outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down HP earnings and how the stock is trading.

  • HP CEO talks ‘strong commercial demand,’ inflation, and stock valuation

    HP CEO Enrique Lores speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about earnings, inflation, recessionary risks, and HPQ stock.

  • Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall -- or longer

    The U.S. is headed for “a lot of unnecessary loss of life," the Biden administration says, if Congress fails to provide billions more dollars to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. President Joe Biden’s appeal for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has hit opposition from Republicans, who've fused the fight with the precarious politics of immigration. Congress is in recess, and the next steps are uncertain, despite admonitions from White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha of damaging consequences from “every day we wait.”

  • Wall Street Sees Any Stock Market Rally as Likely Short-Lived

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Wall Street strategists see last week’s stock market rebound as a head fake before more selling, as risks to the US economy and corporate earnings growth remain with stubbornly high inflation.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese

  • Singapore Sees Upside From ‘Flight to Safety’ and Supply Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is benefiting from a “flight to safety” in uncertain times and a “regionalization” of supply chains, according to the city-state’s Economic Development Board.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced