Jamie Dixon’s father Jim dies at 86

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon’s father, Jim, died Tuesday night in Santa Monica, Calif.

Los Angeles Times reporter Eric Sondheimer reported the news on X. Dixon’s father was an actor, producer and screenwriter in Hollywood. James was 86 at the time of his passing. The cause of death at this time is unknown.

James was responsible for molding two great basketball minds including Jamie and his sister Maggie. Maggie led Army women’s basketball to the first NCAA Tournament appearance for Army in 2005-06. Maggie died in April 2006 due to complications with a heart valve.

It’s unclear if Dixon will miss TCU’s game at Iowa State on Saturday, but don’t be surprised to see Dixon coaching on the sideline with a heavy heart.

The Horned Frogs are 16-6 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12.