Jamie Dornan Admitted Robert Pattinson Didn’t “Fit In” With Him And Andrew Garfield After He Claimed He Was Treated As An “Afterthought” In The ’00s

It sounds like things just got a little bit confusing between Robert Pattinson and Jamie Dornan, and now Jamie’s here to set the record straight.

In case you didn’t know, Jamie and Robert are a part of a long-standing friendship circle of actors who lived together and hung out during the late 2000s. Other members of this pretty spectacular group of pals also include stars like Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox — certainly not your average roommates.

And although they might be killing it in Hollywood today, things weren’t always so glamorous for the guys, who, at the time, were all struggling to hit the big time.

Opening up about this “mad” time in his life, Jamie recently revealed that sometimes all five of them would be competing for the same roles, and would help each other prepare for the auditions.

“Because we were spending so much time together — and Eddie [Redmayne] and I were literally living together — you’d find out you weren’t getting a callback … if you got the call saying they wanted to see you again, and the other one didn’t get that call, then they would know that they probably aren’t going to be wanted again,” Jamie said of their unusual group dynamic on the Awards Chatter podcast in January.

But, despite seemingly being a pretty close bunch, Robert recently joined the conversation to admit that he often felt excluded by the squad. Ouch.

Giving his thoughts on their pre-fame friendship group, Robert recalled feeling like an “afterthought,” explaining that he was often the last to be invited to group events.

The Batman actor told “They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited,”actor told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I was invited as an afterthought. There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, ‘Is there any for me?’”

However, it sounds like there’s more to this story than meets the eye, with Jamie stepping in with his take on their decade-spanning friendship.

When asked about his friend’s “pity invite” claim over the weekend, the Fifty Shades star laughed it off and revealed that it was Rob’s overnight success in Twilight that put a wedge in their relationship.

“The pity invite? No,” the actor told ET on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet. “I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’”

He clarified that while he, Andrew, Eddie, and Charlie were struggling to catch their big breaks in the industry, Rob’s booming Twilight success sent him into “a different stratosphere,” which made things pretty awkward for his actor buddies.

“We were not working and he’s working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we’ve sort of, not caught up,” he said of Rob’s breakout role.

In a separate interview that night, Jamie even joked that Robert would always get invited to their events because he was the “good-looking” member of the group.

“We never left him at home. Why would you leave him at home?” he told Access Hollywood . “He was the good-looking one, he got us all in. He got us all the attention. He was too successful for us early on.”

Of course, all’s well that ends well, and (spoiler alert) they all went on to achieve pretty big things.

“I mean, there's loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves,” Jamie said of his thriving friends during a chat on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show earlier this year.

“It's now weird to think about it,” he added. “Well, particularly for Eddie and I who lived together, and Eddie's been one of my best mates for a long time, and now we've got, you know, five kids between us, and we're very much more sort of together people and stable people, probably. But we had a lot of fun then.”

