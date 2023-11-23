Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault In New Court Docs

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a 2015 encounter.

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a 2015 encounter.

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a 2015 encounter, according to court documents.

The accusation follows numerous lawsuits accusing powerful men in the entertainment industry of sexually and physically abusing women — including a quickly settled lawsuit filed by singer Cassie alleging abuse by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The woman, who is referred to as Jane Doe throughout the court documents, said that Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, assaulted her at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

Related...