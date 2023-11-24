Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, claims accuser has filed ‘nearly identical lawsuit’ before

Actor Jamie Foxx denied allegations Thursday, a day after he was sued over a purported 2015 sexual assault.

A lawsuit against the Oscar winner was filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court claiming Foxx assaulted the victim at upscale restaurant and lounge Catch NYC & Roof in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

A statement released on behalf of the 55-year-old said the incident“never happened.”

“The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” a spokesperson for Foxx said Thursday. “The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

The suit claims that shortly after meeting and asking for a photograph, Foxx dragged the victim by the arm to a secluded area of the rooftop lounge and “placed both of his hands on Plaintiff’s waist, moved them under Plaintiff’s ‘crop top’ and began rubbing her breasts.”

“Foxx proceeded to slide his hands into Plaintiff’s pants and put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus,” the lawsuit alleges.

The victim is identified in court documents only as Jane Doe

The suit also blames the restaurant for the incident, because staff “had knowledge of Foxx’s propensities for aggressive behavior towards females, the potential for unwanted sexual touching and his bad disposition when consuming excessive alcohol,” the suit claims.

The lawsuit is the latest filed in New York in the days leading up to the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, including — among others — ones filed against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, and two separate lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of which was quickly settled.