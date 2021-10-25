Jamie Foxx doesn't have a personal trainer or lift weights - he swears by doing pull-ups to stay fit and toned

Jamie Foxx's Hollywood career spans over two decades. Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jamie Foxx said he, unlike many actors, doesn't have a personal trainer.

Instead, he just has a pull-up bar in his bedroom that he uses for pull-ups every morning.

Foxx's other workouts don't involve weights, just his body and the floor.

Jamie Foxx doesn't spend much money to get his workouts in.

The 53-year-old actor told Men's Health he doesn't have a personal trainer, and doesn't use weights or any expensive equipment.

Instead, Foxx simply has a pull-up bar in his bedroom that he uses every morning to get 20 pull-ups a day. After the pull-ups, he does 25 dips, 50 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, and 20 to 30 back extensions.

"I do that as soon as I get out of bed and that way I get it out of the way so I don't have the anxiety, and I just get through it," Foxx told Men's Health. "If you do a little bit of that every day, pretty soon you'll start to build up your endurance."

Aside from the pull-up bar and a chair, Foxx said he's able to get his entire daily workout routine in using just his body weight and the floor.

"You don't need a trainer, just go back to the old-school calisthetics," Foxx said, referring to bodyweight workouts that can be done in any location without having to transport dumbells, barbells, or benches. The movements are also simple and can be done with minimal instruction.

The Insiders Reviews team tests and recommends the best pull-up bars. Check out some of our favorites.

Read the original article on Insider