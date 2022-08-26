Jamie Foxx Goes Full Trump With Impression That Sounds Too Real To Be True

Jamie Foxx showed why he’s a master of impressions by mimicking former President Donald Trump to a T this week.

The actor recently linked up in a podcast with rapper Snoop Dogg to talk about their upcoming movie “Day Shift” with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.

Snoop told the two podcast hosts about reconnecting with Michael “Harry-O” Harris, a businessman who funded Death Row Records, after Trump pardoned him in 2021.

Harris was released from prison after serving over 30 years for drug trafficking and attempted murder.

Snoop’s mention of the pardon immediately caused his movie co-star to blurt out a voice nearly identical to Trump.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” Foxx spewed.

“Lots of great people on both sides. Harry-O, he’s a great person, he couldn’t vote for me at the time now he can vote for me once he gets out.”

You can watch Foxx breaking out his Trump impression below.

Jamie Foxx can really impersonate anyone. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/8aqaDYB1Av — Complex (@Complex) August 25, 2022

The actor is no stranger to impressions.

His performance as Ray Charles in the film “Ray” helped him take home “Best Actor” at the Oscars and “Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” at the Golden Globe Awards in 2005.

Behind the scenes footage from Universal Pictures shows Foxx got Charles’ “blessing” to play the late singer in a movie about his life.

The movie was enough to win over rapper Kanye West whose song “Gold Digger” used a sample from Charles’ “I Got A Woman” and an interpolation of the song by Foxx in case the sample didn’t clear, MTV reported.

You can see how Foxx got ready for his role in “Ray” below in videos shared by Pigeons & Planes, part of Complex Networks which is owned by the same parent company as HuffPost.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

