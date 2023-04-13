Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Following a ‘Medical Complication’ Weeks After His ‘Major Meltdown’ on Set of New Film, Daughter Corinne and Family Ask for Privacy

Jamie Foxx reportedly has been hospitalized following a “medical complication,” according to his family.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram that gave brief details on the actor’s condition and stated that he was already in recovery.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote Wednesday night.

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx arrive at the LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 13, 2019, in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

She continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Foxx was reportedly taken to the hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday morning after he suffered what TMZ described as a “medical emergency.” According to the outlet, his condition was so severe that family members came from out of town to visit him in the hospital.

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,” TMZ credited a source as saying.

According to Gossip of the City Tea, “he suffered a stroke and required surgery. He’s stable for now.”

Foxx has been in Atlanta filming for his movie “Back In Action,” with costars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. Reports came out earlier this week that the production was halted twice. The first reportedly happened after Foxx, an executive producer on the film, had a “major meltdown” on set, which led to the firing of four staffers, including an executive producer, two directors and his own driver.

An insider claimed, “Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out, and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

The 55-year-old actor reportedly fired the executive producer, two directors and his own driver after an extortion attempt targeting celebrities working on the film was discovered.

Foxx persuaded Diaz to come out of retirement for the film and promised that she would have fun. Following the on-set drama, rumors began circulating that Diaz, 50, would retire again. The two previously worked together on the “Annie” remake in 2014, and “Any Given Sunday” in 1999.

Production for the film was halted a second time after an unexploded bomb from World War II reportedly was found on the set at East London’s Royal Docks. Two big stunts that were expected to be filmed there were instead filmed in front of a green screen at Longcross Studios in Longcross, Surrey, located west of central London.

“Back in Action” is expected to be released in early 2024 on Netflix.